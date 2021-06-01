Last Updated:

Centre Restricts Export Of Anti-Black Fungus Medicine 'Amphotericin B' Amid Shortage

The Government of India on Tuesday imposed restrictions on export of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug widely prescribed for the treatment of Black Fungus.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

Lokalwala3/Twitter/PTI


In a key development, the Government of India on Tuesday imposed restrictions on the export of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug widely prescribed for the treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus infections. According to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the export of the injections has been put in the restricted category, which implies that an exporter would need permission or license from the directorate for the outbound shipment of it from here on. "The export of Amphotericin-B injections... is restricted, with immediate effect," the notification read. 

The announcement comes a couple of days after the drug was exempted from import duties. All these measures are being taken by the government to make available the drug, which is presently scarce in the country while the cases of black Fungus are on a rise. 

200,000 Amphotericin B Doses Reach India

Amid shortage, an additional consignment of AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection) arrived in the country in the early hours of Sunday.  According to the Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the consignment comprised of 200,000 vials of the drug, more such consignments are expected in the future. Meanwhile, the Centre has also ramped up its production, has already given licenses to 5 more companies to manufacture the drug in India to meet the demands of the states grappling through the infection. 

READ | Black Fungus: PM Modi tells Indian missions abroad to procure Amphotericin B say sources

As per Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda, 2,70,060 vials of Amphotericin B have been allocated to States/UTs & Central Institutions from 11th May to 30th May 2021. "About 2,70,060 vials of #Amphotericin B have been allocated to States/UTs & Central Institutions from 11th May to 30th May 2021. This is in addition to the supplies of 81651 vials that had been made by manufacturers to states in the first week of May," tweeted the Union Minister. 

READ | Black Fungus medicine 'Amphotericin B' exempted from tax after GST Council meeting

It is pertinent to mention here that 30,100 vials of Amphotericin-B were also allocated to all the states and Union Territories by the Centre on Monday. 

Black Fungus in India

The rise in cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' began nearly 2 months ago after patients who had recovered from COVID-19 began reporting a surge in such infections. Since then, several states have marked 'Mucormycosis' as an 'epidemic' and have directed close monitoring and surveillance of such cases. So far, reports have stated that most of the Black Fungus cases in India are being reported in people with Diabetes or those who had extensively used steroids in COVID-19 treatment. Black Fungus symptoms include blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties, and in extreme cases coughing blood. 

READ | Karnataka: Sting operation exposes over-charging for Amphotericin B, 7-fold prices asked

Amphotericin B is the drug being widely prescribed for Black Fungus. Usually injected into the vein, Amphotericin B is used in the treatment of severe fungal infections. It kills fungi by destroying the fungal cell membrane, and can sometimes result in common side effects like nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, headache, loss of appetite, stomach cramp, anemia (low number of red blood cells), heartburn, hyperventilation (rapid breathing). 

(Credit-Lokalwala3/Twitter/PTI)

READ | Black fungus: Consignment of 200,000 Amphotericin B doses reaches India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND