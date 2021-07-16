Centre Restricts Kanwariyas' Movement; UP Bats For Symbolic Kanwar Yatra In SC's Hearing

With third COVID wave fears looming, the Centre and UP govt has filed affidavits in the Supreme Court on Friday, maintaining that the Kanwar Yatra must be held only at state-levels, barring movement of Kanwariyas for bringing "Gangajal‟ from Haridwar to the Shiv temples of their choice. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government has batted for a symbolic 'Kanwar Yatra', mandating full vaccination for those undertaking the yatra physically. The Supreme Court bench led by Justice RF Nariman which has taken suo-moto cognizance of the issue has adjourned the hearing to Monday.

Centre bans Kanwariyas movt to Haridwar, UP bats for symbolic yatra

In its affidavit, Centre has stated that Kanwar Yatra must be held only at state-levels, barring movement of Kanwariyas for bringing "Gangajal‟ from Haridwar to the Shiv temples of their choice. "However, considering the age-old customs, state governments must develop a system to make holy "Gangajal‟ available through tankers which should be available at an identified locations so that nearby devotees can collect such "Gangajal‟ and do 'Abhishek' at their nearest Shiv temples. States/UTs have further been advised to monitor the situation at the district level and to take necessary action for imposing or allowing restrictions based on their assessment of the COVID-19 situation," read Centre's affidavit.

Similarly, the UP government in its affidavit stated that it wanted a symbolic yatra with minimum people and strict COVID protocols. "If someone wants to undertake the yatra, they permission is to be sought, have negative RTPCR test and be fully vaccinated. Proper social distancing to be followed, etc," stated UP govt. Maintaining that UP government canot conduct such a 'yatra', the Supreme Court told UP government to reconsider its decision to hold such a yatra physically at all. The Yogi govt will file a fresh affidavit on Monday.

SC takes cognizance

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra amid the COVID-19 crisis. An SC bench headed by Justice RF Nariman said that it was disturbed by a newspaper report which stated that Uttarakhand had barred the Yatra with its hindsight of experience. Uttarakhand has already cancelled 'Kanwar Yatra', sealed Haridwar and mandated 14-day quarantine for out-of-state 'Kanwariyas'. On the other hand, other states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have allowed the 'Kanwar Yatra'.

Confusion over Kanwar Yatra

The fortnight-long yatra which is set to commence on July 25 witnesses a large gathering of pilgrims from multiple states who head to Haridwar and several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Feared to be a potential superspreader event amid the impending third wave of the novel coronavirus, the Kanwar Yatra has come under the scanner. Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi has emphasised that COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks will be followed during the Kanwar Yatra.