Centre Reveals 941 Deaths In Sewer-related Incidents, Rules Out Manual Scavenging Deaths

In a bizarre reply, Centre conceded on Wednesday that 941 have died due to sewer/septic tank related deaths but maintained that there were no manual scavenging deaths. Stating that as per two surveys in 2013 and 2018, 58098 people were engaged in manual scavenging, Centre listed that Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of manual scavengers (32,473), followed by Maharashtra (6325), Uttarakhand (4988) and Assam (3921). Centre also affirmed all recommendations of NHRC have been acted upon including 'Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013'.

Centre: 941 sewer deaths

Last Thursday, Centre stated that there were zero deaths due to manual scavenging in the past five years. In a written reply to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjuna Kharge's query, MoS Social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale stated that 66,692 people are identified employed as Manual scavengers in 17 states. In February, Centre had told Lok Sabha 340 sanitation workers died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in 19 states in past five years. Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA) chief Bezwada Wilson termed Centre's denial shameful and disrespectful.

Explaining the state-wise details of assistance provided to manual scavengers, Athawale stated that Centre has released Rs 192.16 crores in the past five years for National Safai Karamcharis Finance & Development Corporation (NSKFDC). Moreover, NSKFDC has utilised Rs 211.84 crores for the same in the past five years. Centre also highlighted that manual scavengers were provided one-time cash assistance of Rs 40,000, given skill development training with Rs 3000/month stipend. Concessional loan and capital subsidy upto Rs 5 lakhs has also beem provided, stated Athawale.

As per the data released by Centre, in the past year, 14,692 manual scavengers have received one time cash assistance - 6267 from Uttar Pradesh (the highest) and only 2 from West Bengal (the lowest). 6204 have received skill development training - UP tops with 3741, followed by Maharashtra (763) and Uttarakhand (735). Meanwhile, only 157 manual scavengers have received capital subsidy for projects - of which 146 belong to Uttar Pradesh. As per state records, UP has the highest number of manual scavengers (37,379), followed by Maharashtra (7378), Uttarakhand (6170). Ranking the lowest is Chhattisgarh with just 3 registered manual scavengers.