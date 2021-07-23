Centre Reveals Vaccine Allocation To States: UP Gets 90 Lakhs, Maharashtra 52 Lakhs

As India plans to vaccinate all adult Indians by December 2021, Ministry of Health on Friday, revealed the free vaccines supplied to states and UTs till July 2021. Topping the list in allocation is Uttar Pradesh procuring 90,92,780 doses, followed by Maharashtra (52,01,640), Madhya Pradesh (47,18,350), Bihar (47,05,140), Rajasthan (37,46,580) and West Bengal (33,62,210). As of July 2021, Centre has allocated 6,30,06,250 doses in July and 42.34 crore doses have been administered till date.

State-wise vaccine allocation

As per the list placed in Lok Sabha by Centre, prior to the Modi govt taking over 75% procurement of vaccines, 1,97,98,090 doses were procured by states directly in June 2021. Here also Uttar Pradesh topped the list procuring 31,44,750 doses, followed Bihar (27,88,050), Madhya Pradesh (18,91,660), Tamil Nadu (16,07,840) and Rajasthan (12,66,000). Surprisingly, Maharashtra which tops the country in COVID cases, procured no doses. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh too procured no doses in June. High case-load states like Kerala procured 4,58,250 doses, Punjab 6,88,870 doses and Delhi 5,60,040 doses. Centre has stated that 135 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be available between August 2021 to December 2021 and Rs 9725.15 crore have been spent so far on the COVID19 vaccination programme.

Health Minister on COVID-19 vaccination

In the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged everyone not to politicise the vaccination programme as India aims to vaccinate all eligible adults. Mandaviya also said that the government has approved its first mRNA vaccine, Moderna’s mRNA-1273, thereby clearing the path for importing foreign regulator-approved COVID-19 vaccines to India. As for Johnson and Johnson, he informed that the company is working closely with Biological E to facilitate the ongoing tech transfer to India. In addition, he stated that an expert group of the Indian government is still in talks with Pfizer over the COVID-19 vaccine supply, urging Opposition to refrain from politcising.

With a single-day rise of 35,342 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,12,93,062 on Friday, while 483 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 4,19,470, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases has declined to 4,05,513, accounting for 1.3 per cent of the total caseload and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. A decline of 3,881 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.