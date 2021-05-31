Centre Reviews COVID-19 Vaccination With States/UTs; Predicts 'ramped Up Drive' In June

In a bid to proactively guide, review and monitor the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central government on Monday held a review meeting through video conferencing with administrators from states and UTs on the progress of vaccination. This comes in the backdrop of more flexibilities given to states to enhance the pace of vaccination and increased vaccine supplies for June 2021 shared with the states and UTs through the advance vaccine visibility calendar.

Centre Reviews Progress of Vaccination with States/UTs

In the meeting, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, appreciating the collective efforts of states and UTs to increase the pace of vaccination in the last week of May 2021, pointed out that there is a substantial scope to accelerate the pace of vaccination even further. Reasoning his claim with data, he said, "The total availability of vaccines is going to increase further in June 2021. Nearly 12 crores-11,95,70,000 doses to be precise, will be available to states and UTs in June 2021 enabling them to ramp up the vaccination numbers."

States/UTs were also exhorted to proactively increase engagement with private hospitals on COVID vaccinations. States/UTs were advised to constitute a 2/3-member dedicated team to regularly coordinate with vaccine manufacturers and private hospitals for timely supplies of vaccine.

Special Focus on NHCVC

The Union Health Secretary also took the opportunity to talk about Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVCs) for Elderly and Differently Abled Citizens, the guidelines for which had been shared by the health ministry on its official web portal. Urging the states and union territories to create awareness of the same, Bhushan directed them to increase the number of near-to-home vaccination centres. He also reiterated the process of identification of the NHCVC Site and linkage with existing CVC.

"States/UTs are to identify and designate an existing COVID Vaccination Center (CVC) to undertake vaccination at NHCVC. Nodal Officer of designated CVC will review the proposed NHCVCs for essential criteria viz. availability of 3 rooms/space for vaccination, accessibility for senior citizens/ special need, the feasibility of managing AEFIs and availability of internet etc. Nodal Officer In-charge of designated CVC is required to ensure vaccine, logistics and vaccination team deployment on the day of vaccination."

Vaccine Update

Till May 30, India has nearly administered 21 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 21,18,39,768 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 98,61,648 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 67,71,436 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,55,53,395 frontline workers have had their first dose while 84,87,493 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 6,53,51,847 people have got their first dose and another 1,05,17,121 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category,5,84,18,226 people have been administered their first dose while 1,86,43,720 have had their second dose as well. In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group,1,82,25,509 beneficiaries received their first dose while 9,373 have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)