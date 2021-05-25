Centre Reviews Progress Of COVID Vaccination With States, Focus On Acceleration Of Pace

As India continues to witness a steady decline in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (moHFW) on Tuesday held a review meeting. The meeting was held via video conferencing and administrators from states and Union Territories (UTs) discussed the profess of COVID vaccination. Modifications on the COWIN software were also discussed so that more flexibility can be provided to vaccine administrators. The meeting was chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Health Ministry reviews COVID vaccination progress

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was done on the progress of the countrywide vaccination drive and the focus was laid on the states or UTs that are lagging behind in providing coverage to the vulnerable population groups. As per the statement by the Ministry, the scope to substantially speed up the vaccination in vulnerable population group was stressed upon.

The Health Ministry said, "While the States have been urged repeatedly to keep vaccine wastage below 1 per cent, many States such as Jharkhand (37.3 per cent), Chhattisgarh (30.2 per cent), Tamil Nadu (15.5 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (10.8 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (10.7 per cent) are reporting much higher wastage than the national average which is 6.3 per cent."

Urging the states and the UTs to make complete use of the available flexibilities on the COWIN portal enhance the pace of the vaccination drive, the Ministry advised planning for scaling up of the vaccination coverage through available stocks and anticipated supplies till the end of June.

"States or UTs were advised to prepare a district-wise, COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC)-wise plan for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine till June 15 and use multiple media platforms for dissemination of such a plan. They were also advised to prepare and quickly implement a decentralised communication strategy to address vaccine hesitancy in rural, tribal or hard-to-reach areas," the statement said.

In the meeting, it was noted that lactating women amongst Health Care workers and Frontline Workers, who have not received vaccination are to be prioritised for vaccination. The States or UTs were also advised to make proactive efforts for engagement of private sector hospitals in COVID-19 vaccination and ensure monitoring of pace of vaccination and strict adherence to SOPs of COVID-19 vaccination shared by the Centre.

In the meeting, it was reemphasised that both government and private CVCs are required to publish their calendar on COWIN in advance and should desist from publishing single-day calendars to ensure that there is no overcrowding at the CVCs and the process of booking appointments on COWIN is also hassle-free.

The Additional Health Secretary had further highlighted the new features and functionalities of the CoWIN digital platform. Informing about the CVC management, the official said that the minimum age can now be set to any value from 18 to 44 years. States were also informed that Sputnik has now been added to the CoWIN portal.

Another flexibility added on the CoWIN platform is that there will be the provision for separate sessions for people between 18 to 44 years and for people above 45 years. "Sessions can now be rescheduled instead of cancellation while recording the reason for the same," the release said.

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 2,69,48,874 positive cases, out of which, 2,40,54,861 have successfully recovered and 3,07,231 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,96,427 new cases, 3,26,850 fresh cases, 3,511 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 25,86,782.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)