Centre Reviews Situation In 10 States Reporting Upsurge In COVID Cases And TPR In India

On July 31, the Centre reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic situation in 10 states. These states have been witnessing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and Test Positivity Rate (TPR). The 10 states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur. A Union Health Ministry statement said that these states are reporting either a rise in new daily COVID cases or a rise in positivity. The high-level review meeting was chaired by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. The states were advised to prevent crowds and intermingling in districts within the states that have over 10% TPR. It was advised that in these states, there should be stricter restrictions to prevent the movement of people and the formation of crowds.

Centre reviews the COVID-19 pandemic situation in 10 states with rising COVID cases and TPR

In the review were also the public health measures taken for surveillance, containment and management of the pandemic by health authorities in the respective states. The Union Secretary for Health and Family Welfare also shared strategies to combat the rising COVID-19 cases. During the meeting, it was underlined that laxity at this stage would result in heavy deterioration in these districts. The Health Secretary said that people in home isolation must be effectively monitored so that those who do require hospitalization can be seamlessly transferred for timely medical treatment. He said that the Union government has been supporting the states by providing oxygen cylinders and Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) plants. In addition to this, the states are also using their own resources for putting up their own PSA plants in government hospitals, The states were previously advised in this matter, in the past 2 months. Provisions under the Clinical Establishment Act enable the States to issue such direction to private hospitals.

Rajesh Bhushan advised the States to increase vaccination, testing and medical supplies

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had warned against any complacency with around 40,000 cases being reported on a daily basis in the past few weeks. They highlighted the fact that 46 districts have been showing more than a 10% positivity rate while 53 districts are showing a rate between 5-10 %. The Health Secretary urged to amp up testing in these districts. The States have been advised to conduct their own surveys for data taken district wise since the national-level survey was heterogeneous in nature. Rajesh Bhushan also advised the states to increase the vaccination in the age demographic of 45-60 years. This was advised taking into consideration that 80% of the deaths were from this vulnerable age group. He also advised the authorities in the state to avoid all non-essential travel and to discourage all crowd gatherings in large numbers. There was a detailed presentation with an analysis of the most affected districts in these 10 states. It included the COVID vaccine coverage, the status of ventilators, PSA plants, oxygen cylinders, and concentrators. Some other key statistics were also presented about COVID cases in India.

States asked to have tight surveillance and stricter COVID restrictions

The States were asked to use the Indian SARS-CoV Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) laboratory network. This is to be done for genomic surveillance to screen International Travelers for the entry of new variants in India from other countries and monitor ongoing surveillance through sentinel sites and surge surveillance. The States were advised to undertake intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting higher cases and to define containment zones. This has to be based on the mapping of cases and contacts traced. It was also advised to undertake regular reviews and follow-up for implementation of ECRP-II with a focus on augmentation of existing health infrastructure particularly in rural areas and paediatric cases. The States have been advised to report death count as per ICMR guidelines. Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR and Secretary (DHR) were also present in the review meeting for rising COVID cases in India.

(IMAGE: ANI)