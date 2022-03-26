Centre Revises COVID Guidelines For International Flights; 'pat-down Search' Reintroduced

With decreasing COVID-19 cases, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) announced that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to resume the International Scheduled Air Operations from 27th March 2022. With this announcement, the Centre has also revised the guidelines of COVID-19, with the removal of keeping 3 seats vacant on International Flights restriction. 'Also, the requirement of a complete PPE kit for crew members stands removed,' added the Airport Authority of India.

Airports Authority of India on revised COVID guidelines for international flights

In consideration of the decreasing cases of the #Covid19 virus & successful vaccination drive @MoCA_GoI has decided to resume the International Scheduled Air Operations from 27th March 2022. It has revised its existing COVID guidelines concerned with international operations(1/3) — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) March 26, 2022

Additionally, the pat-down search conducted by the security personnel at the airport is re-introduced.

'Though wearing masks at the airport or aircraft should still be continued,' tweeted AAI.

The scheduled international passenger flights in India have been suspended since March 23, 2020, following the outbreak of coronavirus. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and around 45 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

COVID-19 in India

India in the latest update recorded 1,660 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the country's total tally to 4,30,18,032, while the number of active cases has fallen below 20,000, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 a.m. The death toll due to the virus climbed to 5,20,855 with 4,100 fatalities recorded in a day and Maharashtra reconciling the number of deaths caused by the viral disease in the state, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of active cases of the infection has declined to 16,741, the lowest in 702 days and accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75%, the ministry said.

A reduction of 4,789 cases was recorded in the country's active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25%, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.29%, according to the health ministry.

A total of 6,58,489 tests were conducted to detect the infection in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 78.63 crore COVID tests. The country crossed 2 crore cases on May 4, 2021, and the 3-crore mark on June 23, 2021.