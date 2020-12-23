Centre Revises Guidelines For DTH Services; Extends License To 20 Years, Reduces Fee

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced that licenses for Direct to Home (DTH) services in the country would now be issued for 20 years instead of the existing 10-year system. While addressing a press conference, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the Cabinet had approved the revision in guidelines for providing DTH services, additionally revising the license fee from 10% of GR to 8% of AGR. The proposed reduction is intended to align the license fee regime applicable to the Telecom sector, it said. Moreover, the license fee would now be collected quarterly in lieu of the existing annual basis.

Apart from a revision in guidelines surrounding license and license fee, the Cabinet also announced that DTH operators shall be permitted to operate to a maximum of 5% of its total channel carrying capacity. "A one-time non-refundable registration fee of Rs.10,000 per PS channel shall be charged from a DTH operator," as per an official release. This is likely to bring a revenue of approximately Rs 12 Lakhs.

Sharing of Infrastructure between DTH operators has also been allowed for their Subscriber Management System (SMS) and Conditional Access System (CAS) applications. The Centre believes that sharing of infrastructure by the DTH operators may bring in more efficient use of scarce satellite resources and reduce the costs borne by the consumers.

The Union Cabinet's announcements come weeks after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a consultation paper seeking views and comments on the regulatory framework recommended for DTH services.TRAI's first recommendations on "Regulatory Framework for Platform Services" for DTH services in 2014 were referred back by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in October 2020.

(With Agency Inputs)