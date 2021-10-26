Centre Revises Speed Limit For Riders With Child passenger, Proposes New Regulations

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed that the speed of a motorcycle carrying a child under the age of four years as a pillion passenger not exceed 40 km/ph. In a draft notification, the ministry also proposes that the driver ensures that the child pillion passenger, who is between the ages of 9 months and 4 years, wears a crash helmet. The ministry also stated that for children under the age of four, the driver of a motorcycle must employ a safety harness to link the child to the driver of the motorcycle.

"The speed of the motorcycle with the child up to age 4 years being carried as a pillion, shall not be more than 40 kmph," according to the draft notification issued by the ministry.

MoRTH puts forward a 40 km/ph speed limit for motorcycles with a child passenger

A safety harness is an adjustable vest that the child wears, with a pair of straps attached to the vest that form shoulder loops for the driver to wear. According to the Ministry, the child's upper body is firmly fastened to the driver in this manner. Per the ministry, this is accomplished by attaching the straps to the back of the vest and crossing them over the vest to create two big crossing-over loops that travel between the passenger's legs. If there are any objections or ideas to these draught rules, the MoRTH has asked for them.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduces 'Good Samaritans' scheme

On October 4, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced the beginning of a 'Good Samaritans' scheme. Under this, anyone who saves the life of a road accident victim by transporting him or her to the hospital within the 'golden hour' of the accident will receive a cash award of Rs 5,000. The Good Samaritan Law empowers a person to voluntarily come forward to provide immediate aid or emergency care to a person hurt in an accident, wreck or emergency medical condition without expecting remuneration or reward and without any obligation of care or special relationship.

The Good Samaritan Law prevents Good Samaritans from being harassed for their acts in saving the lives of traffic accident victims. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court of India in 2012, demanding that the Hon'ble court protect Good Samaritans who step forward to rescue injured people. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is the highest body for the design and administration of rules, regulations, and legislation relating to road transport, as well as transportation research and increasing the mobility and efficiency of India's road transportation system.

With inputs from PTI

(IMAGE: PTI - Representative Image)