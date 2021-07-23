Centre Rules Out Introducing Population Control Policy Even As UP Unveils Draft Law

On Thursday, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh told Parliament that the Centre has no plan to introduce a new policy to control the growth of the population in India. This was in response to unstarred questions by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJP MP Anil Agarwal on whether the Union government is mulling such a policy, its main points and the details of effective steps to stop population growth. Interestingly, the Narendra Modi government's stance is in stark contrast to the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh where the Law Commission has released a draft population control bill.

Notably, UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the state's new population policy for 2021-2030 on July 10 on the occasion of World Population Day. While UP's current total fertility rate is 2.7, a target has been set to bring it down to 2.1 per 1000 population by 2026 and 1.9 by 2030. Maintaining that the increasing population is a hurdle in development, he assured that the new policy had been devised taking into consideration all sections of the society.

UP draft population law

Suggestions have been invited on the proposed Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, by July 19. The provisions of this legislation will come into force only after one year from the date of publication in the Gazette. As per the bill, a public servant and a common person who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or his house will be entitled to benefits such soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, rebate on charges for utilities, maternity or paternity leave for 12 months with full salary and allowances, etc.

Couples opting for a single child will get additional incentives such as free health care facilities and insurance for the child till the age of 20, free education up to graduation for the child along with a preference for admission in all educational institutions including IIMs and AIIMS, preference for the child in government jobs and scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child. If they fall in the Below Poverty Line category, parents of a single child shall be paid Rs.80,000 and Rs.1,00,000 if the child is a boy and girl respectively. The bill also prescribes disincentives for those who violate the two-child policy.

They will be barred from receiving benefits of government-sponsored schemes, contesting an election to local bodies, applying to government jobs, getting promoted in government services and receiving any kind of government subsidy. The exceptions to the law include multiple births out of second pregnancy, adoption up to two children, disability of the first or second child, death of a child and so forth. Meanwhile, the UP government has been tasked to establish maternity centres at all primary health care centres, distribute and encourage the use of contraceptive pills and condoms and introduce population control in the school curriculum.