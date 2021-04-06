Centre Rushes 50 Multi-disciplinary Teams To Maharashtra C'garh & Punjab Amid Covid Surge

In response to the recent increase in Coronavirus cases, the central government has deputed 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. Out of which, 30 teams have been rushed to Maharashtra districts, 11 to Chhattisgarh districts, and 9 teams to Punjab districts to help the state health departments and local authorities at the ground level with Coronavirus surveillance, control, and containment measures, said the Health Ministry.

Centre deputes multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh

A clinician/epidemiologist and a public health specialist are part of the two-person high-level team. The official statement issued by the ministry read, "The teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, COVID-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc. and COVID-19 vaccination progress."

Three senior officers have been named as Nodal officers for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab from the central government. The nodal officer for Punjab is Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textile. The nodal officers for Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are Richa Sharma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Kunak Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, respectively.

Multi-disciplinary teams will assist state authorities to curb Coronavirus: Centre

According to the Ministry, the high-level teams will report and work with the nodal officers for the three states. It stated that they will submit regular reports on five aspects, including contact, testing, tracing, hospital facilities, COVID-appropriate behaviour compliance, and vaccination. The Ministry noted, under the umbrella policy of "Cooperative Federalism," the Union government has been leading the fight against the global pandemic with a "Whole of Government" and "Whole of Society" approach.

The centre has been deputing teams to various states and Union Territories to strengthen efforts of various state and UT governments for COVID management on a regular basis. These teams work with authorities to gain a firsthand understanding of the problems and concerns they face, allowing them to improve their current operations and eliminate bottlenecks.

India recorded 96,536 new infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of the cases to 1,26,86,049. As of April 6, 2021, 08:00 am, the recovery rate has reached 1,17,32,279. Whereas, the active cases toll stands at 7,88,223. With 446 new deaths reported in the span of 24 hours, the total death toll reached 1,65,547

