Centre Sanctions 28 Food Processing Projects Worth Rs 320 Crore In Ten States

The Central government has approved 28 Food Processing Projects worth over 320 crore rupees, said the Ministry of Food Processing Industries on Saturday. The projects are spread over 10 states and are likely to generate employment for nearly 10,000 people.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has supported the projects with a grant of over 107 crore rupees. They were approved under the Scheme for Creation and Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities- CEFPPC in the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting.

"28 projects with project costs of Rs 320.33 crore, supported with a grant of Rs 107.42 crore by Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) were approved under the CEFPPC Scheme by the IMAC," an official statement said.

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Tomar chaired the IMAC meeting through video conference to review the projects under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for necessary Grants-in-aid. Junior minister Rameswar Teli was also present in the meeting.

These 28 projects will create a processing capacity of 1,237 Metric Tonnes every day across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Manipur.

