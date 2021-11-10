Centre Says It Is Giving COVID Vaccines For Free In Response To Plea Seeking Reduced Price

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that they are providing COVID vaccines to all states and union territories (UT) for free under the "National Vaccine Programme" (NVP) and states and UTs are also following the same and providing it free of cost to citizens. This response came during the hearing of a plea seeking reduction of COVID vaccine price.

The court announced that as the centre affidavit stated that it is providing vaccines to state, UT and citizens free of cost, we see no reason to continue to hear the matter.

The petition had stated, 'Earlier the price of Covaxin at a private hospital was Rs 250 and this was easy to pay... Hyderabad-based vaccine major Bharat Biotech has now fixed the price of Covaxin to the state government at Rs 600 per dosage and the same is fixed for private hospitals at Rs 1200, which is higher in India. Pune-based Serum Institute of India, manufacturer of Covishield vaccine, fixed price at Rs 400 per dose for state government and Rs 600 for a private hospital.'

PIL seeking reduction of vaccine prices

The Delhi High Court earlier had adjourned the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the month of May that sought direction from the respondents to reduce the price of anti-Coronavirus vaccine for citizens of the country. The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh deferred the matter after taking note that the Supreme Court of India is already examining a similar matter. The petitioner Rakesh, social activist, through Advocates AK Dubey and Pawan Kumar, stated that earlier the price of vaccine at a private hospital was Rs 250, which was reasonable and that It is not easy for most people to pay the increased cost of the anti-Corona vaccine as it raises the expenses of the common people.

(With Agency Inputs)