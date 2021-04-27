Centre Says More Than 15 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Provided To States, UTs Free Of Cost

With the government opening up the COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age from May 1 onwards, the Union Government has provided more than 15 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs to States and Union Territories free of cost, the Centre informed on Tuesday. While the Centre said that States and Union Territories have more than 1 crore doses still available, it added that more than 80 lakh doses would be delivered in the next three days.

"Vaccination is a crucial pillar of the five-point strategy of the Government of India to fight the pandemic, which includes Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) as the other complementing and equally important containment and management measures. India launched the world’s largest Vaccination Drive on 16th Jan 2021. A Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination will be implemented from 1st May 2021," the government release on Tuesday read.

"In its Phase-III, the National Vaccine Strategy aims at liberalised vaccine pricing and scaling up of vaccine coverage. Procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines have been made flexible as part of the Liberalised vaccination Strategy," it added.

Debunking reports of COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, the Centre also provided data of the doses provided to the state and the percentage of wastage. The Union Government has clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on 27th April 2021 (at 8 am) was 1,58,62,470, out of which, the state has reported a wastage of 0.22% while 1,49,39,410 doses have been administered. "Balance of 9,23,060 doses is still available with the state for administration of vaccine doses to the eligible population groups. Furthermore, 3,00,000 doses of COVID vaccine are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days," the Union Government said.

COVID vaccine allowed for all above 18 years

In a bid to ramp up the immunization drive, the Centre has liberalised its vaccination strategy allowing all adults over the age of 18 to get the vaccination from May 1. The registration for the same is set to begin from April 28 onwards at the CoWIN website. Decentralising the vaccination process, Centre has empowered states to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same. The Centre's vaccination drive will continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier. Several states have announced free vaccines for its citizens above 18 years of age.

Notably, days ago the Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech (BBL) manufacturers of the two COVID-19 vaccines in India capped the prices of their vaccines at respective rates. Bharat Biotech said that it was offering Covaxin at Rs 600/ dose for state governments and Rs 1200/dose for private hospitals, while SII said that Covishield will be available at Rs 600 at private hospitals while costing Rs 400 for state governments.

India reported 3,23,144 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday which took the total tally of cases in India to 1,76,36,307. As of April 27, there are 28,82,204 active cases in the country which has witnessed 2,51,827 recoveries and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours.