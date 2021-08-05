Centre Says No Other Minorities To Be Included In CAA: 'Citizenship After Rules Notified'

In a written reply on Wednesday, the Centre denied considering including other minorities under the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that while CAA has been notified in December 2019, eligible people will be granted Citizenship after appropriate rules are notified by it. Moreover, the Centre also Act. The Centre has requested an extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the CAA.

Centre: 'Citizenship only after rules framed'

On July 27, Union Home Ministry sought another six months extension to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. This was the fifth extension sought by the government for framing these rules. According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should have been framed within 6 months of presidential assent or seek an extension. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the Act will be implemented once vaccination drive is completed in India.

What is CAA?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Moreover, it also relaxes the terms of naturalised citizenship, from the original 14 years to five years. Anyone belonging the above-mentioned six religions and three countries can apply for citizenship after residing in India for the stipulated five years. The Act also allows cancellation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders' citizenship if they violate any law, including minor offences like parking violations. The Supreme Court is yet to hear the 150 pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after it refused to stay its implementation.

Protests against CAA-NRC-NPR which began in Assam spread throughout the country, culminating in the Delhi riots in February 2020, where 54 were killed. Violent protests were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. While thousands were detained by the police throughout the country, over 100 people have died in these protests. Several universities - Jamia Millia, Aligarh, Madras University witnessed clashes between police and students which resulted in alleged lathi-charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. The biggest protest was held by Muslim women in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh which was disrupted due to Delhi riots.