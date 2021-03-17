Centre Says No Proposal To Appoint Social Media Regulator, Warns Against Platforms' Misuse

The Central government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. However, in a written reply, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar maintained that social media should not be abused or misused to defame, promote terrorism, rampant violence and compromise the dignity of women.

He said, "The social media platforms, for the user-generated content made available on their platforms, are intermediaries as defined in the Information Technology Act, 2000. Section 79 of the Act provides an exemption from liability to intermediaries, provided they follow certain due diligence and are required to disable/remove unlawful content relatable to Article 19 (2) of the constitution, on being notified by the appropriate government or its agency or through a court order."

Highlighting the need to provide enhanced user safety along with the accountability of social media platforms, he asserted that the government has released the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 that specifies due diligence to be followed by all the intermediaries including the social media intermediaries.

Blocking of malicious online content as per IT Act

Union Minister, however, accepted that the government blocks unlawful and malicious online content under provisions of the Information Technology Act 2000, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity, defence of India and friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to any cognizable offence.

While highlighting that the government values freedom of speech and expression, which is a fundamental right under Article 19 (1), he said, "Under this provision, 9849 URLs/ accounts/ webpages, mostly on social media platforms were blocked during the year 2020."

"The Government welcomes criticism, dissent and also the right of people to ask questions on social media. However, this needs to be acknowledged that the fundamental right of speech and expression under Article 19 (1) is also subjected to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) of the Consitution. It is equally important that social media should not be abused or misused to defame, promote terrorism, rampant violence and compromise the dignity of women," he reiterated.

(Inputs taken from ANI)