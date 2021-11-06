Centre Says No Proposal To Extend Free Ration Distribution After Nov 30 As Economy Revives

Amid the economic revival in India, Centre on Friday, stated that there are no plans of extending free ration distribution under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) beyond November 30. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sudhanshu Pandey, secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, said that the prices of edible oil too has declined by Rs 7-20 in various places. The free ration distribution under PMGKY was initially announced from April to June 2020 amid COVID lockdown, but was later extended many times.

Delhi | Edible oil prices have declined quite significantly, ranging from a decline of Rs 20, 18, 10, 7 at many places. Decline is witnessed on palm oil, groundnut, soybean, sunflower & all major oils: Sudhanshu Pandey, secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution

Slamming the move, Congress took to Twitter to say that the 'speech-giving' government was now targetting free rations of the poor. Terming the Modi govt anti-poor, Congress stated that the Centre was cruelly stealing rotis from the plates of the poor. Urging the govt to stop singing its own praises, it said that this was the wrong time to stop free rations at this difficult juncture.

On the other hand, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced that his government will extend distributing free rations under PMGKY till Holi. He said, "Today is a sacred occasion and to fulfil the dream of Ram Rajya, we are extending the (PM-GKAY) free ration scheme till Holi. Under this, we'll not only provide rice and wheat but we'll also give pulses, salt & edible oil". Uttar Pradesh is up for polls in February 2022.

Today is a sacred occasion and to fulfil the dream of Ram Rajya, we are extending the (PM-GKAY) free ration scheme till Holi. Under this, we'll not only provide rice and wheat but we'll also give pulses, salt & edible oil: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In July, PM Modi announced that the free ration distribution to more than 80 crore beneficiaries will continue till November 30, 2021. Under that scheme, 5 kg free food grains are to be provided to all beneficiaries over and above the normal quota under National Food Security Act. The Centre has set aside almost Rs 90,000 crores in providing free ration till the end of November. Apart from wheat and rice, each family member will also be provided with 1 kg of Chana Dal monthly for free, PM Modi announced in his live speech.

Moreover, Centre has rolled out its flagship 'One Nation One Ration card' to allow all National Food Security Act (NFSA) migrant beneficiaries avail suffcient foodgrains from any fair price shop, anywhere in the country by using their existing ration card with biometric authentication. “Despite the multitude of COVID-19 related challenges in the past year, a total of 32 States/UTs covering around 69 crore NFSA beneficiaries, i.e. 86% NFSA population in the country were swiftly brought under the ONORC plan by December 2020," stated Centre. Supreme Court has ordered all states and UTs to implement the scheme to make food security "portable".