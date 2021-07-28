Centre Says Over 2.18 Crore Unutilized COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available With States, UTs

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, over 2.18 crore unused anti-COVID vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories, and private hospitals, as informed by the Central Government on Wednesday. According to the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 46,23,27,530 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources, and a further 1,20,70,820 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 44,29,95,780 doses.

2.18 crore unutilized COVID vaccines doses available

"More than 2.18 Crore (2,18,10,422) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination started from June 21, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country and the vaccine drive is going on at full throttle. As a part of the mass vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them with the COVID vaccine free of cost.

As part of the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Center is aiming to supply 75% of the vaccines, at zero cost, to the state governments and union territories. The center is emphasising consistently to get as many doses as possible, the government has also asked Indian manufacturers to provide as many doses at the earliest.

Nationwide vaccination drive

As far as the vaccination tally of the country is concerned, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed that over 44.61 crores of the anti-COVID vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to ministerial data, India has so far recorded over 31,483,463 positive cases, out of which 31,483,463 have successfully recovered and 4,22,055 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 43,654 new cases, 41,678 fresh recoveries, and 641 deaths have been reported.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that the total number of Coronavirus samples tested up to July 27 was 46,09,00,978. Whereas the total number of COVID-19 samples tested on July 27 was 17,36,857.

IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

(With Some ANI Inputs)