Centre Seeks More Time From Delhi HC To Put Forth Stand On Criminalising Marital Rape

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Central government in the martial rape matter before Delhi Court has sought more time to put forth the Centre's stand. He said that the central government came to know a month before the matter was taken up for hearing.

"We are in consultation with the government. Your lordships are not just deciding the Constitutional validity of a provision. I request that it may not be looked at from a microscopic angle. The dignity of a woman is at stake. There are family issues," the solicitor general said,

He said that there would be several considerations that would weigh with the Central government. "It would not be possible for Centre to respond immediately particularly when there is no imminent threat that something is going to happen to someone. We would need reasonable time to respond," Mehta said.

However, the Delhi High Court bench of justices Rajiv Shakdhr and C Hari Shankar said that for some people every day matters as they say they are facing abuse. "It can't be our answer to them that this has been there for 100 years, what is the urgency. Now that we have started, I can give you one week. You come back," Justice Shakdher said.

Amicus Curiae Rebecca John informed the court about countries where marital rape is criminalised. She also apprised about receiving hate for openly supporting the criminalisation of marital rape.

'Section 498A cannot be used as an alternative for Section 375'

She said that other sections like 498A of the Indian Penal Code which is meant to address grievances of a wedlock woman deal with specific crime and the crime of rape is outside their purview. She said that Section 375 is separate and Section 498A cannot be used as an alternative for Section 375 as every offence is distinct in nature.

On Friday, Amicus had told Delhi HC that there can be a legitimate expectation regarding sex in a marriage, but it cannot lead to forceful sex with the wife.

The hearing will be continued on Tuesday. The bench was hearing batch pf pleas including by the NGOs All India Democratic Women's Association and RIT Foundation who have challenged an exception to IPC section 375.