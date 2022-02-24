Centre seeks to make Kolkata homoeopathy institute world-class centre: Sonowal

Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) The central government aims to make the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) in Kolkata a world-class centre with greater emphasis on research and development, Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Thursday.

He also announced that a Rs 300-crore satellite unit of the Kolkata-based centre of excellence in homoeopathy under the Ministry of Ayush will be opened and operationalised at Narela in Delhi soon.

The announcement was made while the Union minister along with senior officials of the Ministry of AYUSH visited the NIH for a review meeting in Kolkata, a ministry statement said.

"We want to make the National Institute of homoeopathy a world-class centre with greater focus on research and development. The work for the satellite centre is progressing," Sonowal said.

Speaking about the role and scope of AYUSH in providing patient care, Sonowal said, "The AYUSH medicine is gaining popularity in India and around the world. We must seize this opportunity to provide our country the crowning glory of a healthy India. The AYUSH institutes of national prominence - both in patient care and clinical research - must work towards sustaining excellence in curative, preventive, promotion &rehabilitative aspects of healthcare." "The government is committed and accord highest priority to rejuvenate our traditional medicinal practices according to their strength for the benefit of people to avail a better quality of life," he said.

The Union minister said West Bengal is the "cradle of Homoeopathy". "This is the place where homoeopathy was nurtured and popularised in India".

The NIH is offering unparalleled educational opportunities in Homoeopathy for students, he stated.

NIH Director Subhas Singh requested the minister to allow the housestaff system at the institute for the sake of career of the students.

The students of NIH do not get the opportunity to work as housestaff like other medical college hospitals in the state and fail to get marks in that category, Singh said.

Sonowal assured the students that he will look into the matter.

During the review, the minister enquired about the requirements of various institutes for better functioning with an aim to extend excellent healthcare facility to common people, the statement said. PTI BSM PLB CK

