Centre Selects 42 Companies Under Its PLI Scheme For White Goods

Taking a step ahead towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday declared that a total of 42 companies have been chosen to be part of the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods. The scheme will be executed over a span of a seven-year period from 2021-22 to 2028-29. The white goods industry consists of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, dishwashers, and LED Lights.

Firms including Daikin, Panasonic, Syska, and Havells with a committed investment of Rs 4,614 crore have been provisionally selected as beneficiaries under the PIL scheme for the white goods sector, reported PTI.

A total of 52 companies had filed applications with committed investments of Rs 5,858 crore under the scheme.

Confirming the same, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Rise in India's Manufacturing Might!



42 companies selected under Production Linked Incentive Scheme for White Goods to:



Enable ₹ 4,614 Cr investment 💰



Create 44,000 jobs 🧑🏽‍🏭👩🏽‍🏭



Boost Aatmanirbhar 🇮🇳 & increase incremental production by ₹ 81,000 Cr



📖 https://t.co/or0nmtzXc0 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 3, 2021

Govt bid to employ 44,000 people

The Ministry in a statement stated that 26 companies will invest Rs 3,898 crore for air conditioner components and 16 companies will be investing invest Rs 716 crores for LED component manufacturing. It also maintained that the investment of around Rs 4,614 crore would lead to the employment of as many as 44,000 individuals. The net incremental production is expected to be more than Rs 81,000 crore.

It is pertinent to note here that the Narendra Modi-led government has given a nod to the introduction of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for 13 key sectors with a total outlay of Rs 1,97,291 in concurrence with PM Modi's call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' that also strives to bring indigenous manufacturing of goods including defence and at the centre stage. Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) is coordinating the implementation of all PLI Schemes. It is also the department for the PLI Schemes for White Goods - air conditioners and LED lights sector- with an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.

Centre approves proposal of PLI Scheme for white goods

The Union Cabinet had in April this year had recommended the proposal of DPIIT for the PLI Scheme for white goods for the manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED Lights.

The Ministry also said that six applicants proposing FDI from countries sharing a land border with India have been advised to submit their approval for FDI in terms of Press Note 2 (2020) issued last year for consideration of approval under the PLI scheme. It also maintained that four applicants are being referred to the Committee of Experts (CoE) for examination and its recommendations.

Companies to be benefitted under PLI scheme

Applicants provisionally selected incorporate Daikin Airconditioning India, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, PG Technoplast, Hindalco Industries, Mettube India, Blue Star Climatech, Havells India, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, Voltas, IFB Industries, Dixon Devices, Panasonic India, Syska LED Lights and Haier Appliances (India) Ltd. The Indian appliance and consumer electronics market is worth $10.93 bn. Domestic manufacturing in the Indian applicable and consumer electronics industry contributed $4.61 bn.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK)