Centre Sets Up 3-member Committee For Delimitation Of Municipal Wards In Delhi

The Centre has set up a three-member committee to assist it in carrying out the delimitation of wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha that Sections 3, 3A and 5 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 confer the power of delimitation on the central government.

"In exercise of this power, the central government has constituted a three-member committee to assist the central government in carrying out the delimitation of wards and other functions incidental or related thereto.

"Further, as per sub-section (6) of Section 3 of the said Act, the total number of wards shall not exceed 250," he said replying to a written question.

The three civic bodies of Delhi - North DMC, South DMC and East DMC - merged into one municipal corporation on May 22, 2022 as the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 came into force.

The legislation to unify the three civic bodies was approved by Lok Sabha on March 30 and by Rajya Sabha on April 5. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill on April 18.

The State Election Commission was scheduled to announce civic poll dates on March 8, but it had to defer the announcement. The then State Election Commissioner had said that the commission had an hour before the announcement received a communication from the Centre regarding the unification of the three civic bodies.

The move to merge the three civic bodies had led to a sharp reaction from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party which slammed it as a tactic to delay the elections.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2011.

