Centre Sets Up Taskforce To Examine Maternal Mortality Rate, Age Of Motherhood

The Centre has set up a task force to examine matters related to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering the maternal mortality rate (MMR), and improvement of nutritional levels and related issues. It will submit its report by July 31, 2020.

"The Government of India in a gazette notification issued on June 4, 2020, has set up a task force to examine matters pertaining to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR, improvement of nutritional levels and related issues," the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in an official statement on Saturday.

READ | 5 Staff Test COVID-19 Positive; Major Sanitisation Drive At Health Ministry On June 6-7

Long list of tasks

According to the statement, the task force will suggest measures for promoting higher education among women and suitable legislative instruments and/or amendments in existing laws to support the recommendations. The task force will examine the correlation of age of marriage and motherhood with health, medical well-being, and nutritional status of mother and child, during pregnancy, birth, and thereafter.

It will also examine the key parameters like Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Total Fertility Rate (TFR), Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), Child Sex Ratio (CSR), etc and any other relevant points pertaining to health and nutrition in this context.

It will also work out a detailed roll-out plan with timelines to implement the recommendations of the task force and will be provided secretarial assistance by the NITI Aayog.

READ | '5,355 COVID Patients Recovered In 24 Hours, Tally Reaches 1,09,432': Health Ministry

Members of the task force

The task force will be headed by veteran politician Jaya Jaitly, and also include Niti Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul, and secretaries of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Legislative Department as ex-officio members. The task force will also include Najma Akhtar, Vasudha Kamath, and Dr. Dipti Shah as members.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI Photo for representation)

READ | Health Ministry Issues SOP For ENT Clinics; Level 1 PPE Kits Mandated For Doctors

READ | 'No Public Programmes Will Be Held On International Yoga Day': AYUSH Ministry