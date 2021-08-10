Centre Shares State-wise Caseload Distribution Of COVID Cases In India; Kerala Tops Chart

Amid undulating COVID cases in India, the Centre on August 10 shared state-wise active infections wherein they listed nine states with 10,000 active cases. The Union Health Ministry logged 28,204 fresh infections, the lowest in 147 days, taking the tally to 3,19,98,158 while active cases stand at 3,88,508, which is the lowest in 139 days.

According to data updated on Tuesday, the national COVID recovery rate has increased to 97.45%, which is the highest recovery date achieved since the outbreak. While the death toll has climbed to 4,28,682, fresh fatalities stood at 373, as per data at 8 am.

State-wise active COVID cases

As per the chart shared by the Health Ministry, eight states have an active caseload of over 10,000, namely, Maharashtra (74,944), Karnataka (23,956), Tamil Nadu (24,407), Andhra Pradesh (19,949), Mizoram (12,146), Assam (11,059), West Bengal (10,719) and Odisha (10,485). Kerala is the only state with over lakh active cases at 1,77,091 which is contributing to 43.77% of cases.

Districts showing an upward trend

According to namely list, the following districts are reflecting an increasing trend in daily average COVID infections.

Kerala's Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kollam, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts.

Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, Chennai, Erode, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur districts.

Hamirpur, Kangra, Bilaspur, Chamba, Mandi and Shimla districts in Himachal Pradesh.

Kodagu, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka

Srikakulam, East Godavari districts of Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra's Solapur and Beed districts

West Bengal's Nadia and 24 Paraganas North

Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills and

Saiha in Mizoram.

COVID situation in India

Currently, Kerala is reporting the highest daily cases across the country. On Tuesday, August 10, the state reported over 21,119 fresh cases, increasing worry about a possible third wave. The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 18,004 with 152 more death. As many as 18,493 persons recuperated from the infection since August 9, taking total recoveries to 33,96,184. Amid a surge in infections, the Kerala government has declared a weekend lockdown.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,500 fresh infections and Tamil Nadu reported 19,00 fresh cases. Maharashtra logged 68 new cases related to COVID and Odisha reported 66 fresh deaths.

Around 54.92 lakh new vaccine doses were administered taking the first dose mark to 41.72 and the second dose milestone at 13.2 lakh.