Centre Should Float The Global Vaccine Tender: Delhi Health Minister Amid States' Bravado

Following the country's shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday, May 14, that if a global tender is required, it should be handled by the central govt. He also said that Covaxin stock in the national capital is nearly exhausted, although Covidshield is only available for two to three days for people aged 18 to 44. He stated, "We can't mix already assigned centres for Covaxin and Covishield vaccines."

Jain noted, "Through a global tender, we can only procure Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines in the country. If there is a need for a global tender then it should be done by the Central government."

The state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), among others, have spoken of launching global tenders in the wake of a vaccine shortage and an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days. Some of them, such as Delhi, have now done u-turns after realising that their negotiating power is diluted by going at it piecemeal rather than if the Centre was negotiating by itself.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks on vaccine global tenders

According to the minister, if all states issued separate global tenders, vaccine firms would offer each state different rates based on agreement, and states would begin competing with one another.

He stated, "The country has at least 30 companies that can manufacture enough for the whole country. The Centre is telling us that we have sent our country's vaccines abroad, now we have to buy vaccines from outside. This is very strange."

Due to the shortage, many inoculation centres across the nation, including over 100 in the nation's capital, have had to close. The health minister also urged the Centre to make the Covaxin vaccine formula available to other manufacturers. Jain asserted, "The Central government is a partner in Covaxin's manufacturing, so they can share the formula with others. The Centre should cap prices of all vaccines and it should not be more than Rs 150 per dose." On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a similar suggestion.

Vaccine shortage in Delhi

Dr VK Paul, a member of the NITI Aayog, said on Thursday that the Central government and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech are willing to invite other companies interested in producing COVAXIN in order to scale up production.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 10,489 positive cases, with a positivity rate of 14.24 percent, according to Jain. He added, "The highest positivity rate was 36 per cent in Delhi so now it is less than half of it. We're seeing a decline in trends from April 24. The highest cases were at 28,000 but we have come down to 10,000."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI