'Centre Should Take Strict Steps': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Omicron Concern

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday spoke on the future course of action in the state against the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron. He said that the state government can take steps only when a decision is taken on a national level, putting the onus on the Centre. The current tally of Omicron cases in the country was 21.

"The CM, administration, and ministers are closely monitoring the situation. The Central government should also take strict steps. Last year, in the month of march, we also experienced how the couple from Dubai caused the spread of the virus (COVID-19)," Pawar said. "Many People are claiming that it is not much harmful but now WHO and experts should draw some concrete conclusions. Once there is decision on national level, then it would be easy for implementation. Maharashtra govt would be efficient enough to implement the same," he added.

According to Maharashtra health officials, of the seven new Omicron cases, four are foreign returnees and three are their close contacts. On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported its first Omicron case when a 33-year-old merchant engineer tested positive for the inspection. He had arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Capetown through Dubai and Delhi.

The World Health Organization had recently declared the Omicron Variant of COVID-19 as a Variant of Concern. This strain was first discovered in South Africa and has spread to over 30 countries. The symptoms of this strain are mild like sore throat, weakness and body ache. So far no severe illnesses have been reported. According to experts, the new variant is five to six times more transmissible than the COVID-19 Delta variant

21 Omicron cases in India till now

India has so far detected 21 Omicron cases from four states and one UT. The first cases were reported in India when two individuals tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 2.

Two days later, the country reported its 3rd and 4th Omicron cases from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Today, India detected its first case of the new variant in the national capital and seven more cases in Maharashtra. Additionally, nine people were tested positive for the Omicron variant in Rajasthan's Jaipur, taking the total tally in the country to 21.