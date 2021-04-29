Centre Simplifies Medical Devices Import Red-tape Amid COVID-19; Piyush Goyal Flags Change

As India continues to grapple with the unprecedented second wave of Coronavirus, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday took to his official Twitter handle and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has permitted the importers of medical devices for making mandatory declarations under Legal Metrology Rules, 2011, after customs clearance & before the sale. Piyush Goyal further said that this move by PM Modi will help fulfil the demand for medical devices required for COVID-19.

Piyush Goyal: 'This will help fulfil demand of medical devices'

Govt. under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji permits importers of medical devices for making mandatory declarations required under Legal Metrology Rules, 2011 after custom clearance & before sale.



This will help fulfil ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ demand of medical devices required for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Jyj8EXMdAw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 29, 2021

The release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution read, "Considering the pandemic situation of COVID-19 and to meet the demand of medical devices, the central government permits the importers of medical devices three months from the date of this advisory, subject to the condition that the importers shall make all declarations required under these rules immediately after import/custom clearance and before sale by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing as the case may be..."

Read the full notice here:

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,83,76,524 positive cases, out of which, 1,50,86,878 have successfully recovered, while 2,04,832 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,79,257 new cases, 2,69,507 fresh recoveries and 3,645 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 30,84,814.

