Centre Slams AAP Govt Over Non-compliance With Food Security Act; Issues Order

Amid the row over its 'doorstep ration delivery scheme', the AAP-led government in Delhi has been held in violation of the Centre's National Food Security Act, 2013. In an order issued to the Arvind Kejriwal Government on June 17, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has accused the Delhi Government of failing to operationalize Electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices at the fair price shops which are guaranteed under section 12 of the NFSA.

"By not operationalizing ePos devices at the FPSs (for transparent distribution of foodgrains), GNCTD is in violation of Section-12 of the Act. Reforms under TPDS are mandated under the Act to promote transparency and rightful targeting," the Centre stated.

Moreover, the Centre also stated that more than 12 orders had been issued to the Delhi government to implement the use of ePoS devices, however, distribution of foodgrains in Delhi is still being done using old/manual register-based mechanisms. The non-compliance of the AAP-led government is blocking the implementation of the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) policy, the Centre said.

“In this connection, this Department has been continuously pursuing the implementation of ePoS distribution of foodgrains from all FPSs of Delhi for the last three years. More than 12 letters/DOs have been written to GNCTD from all levels in this department. However, the distribution of foodgrains in Delhi is still being done using old/manual register-based mechanisms," it said.

Row over Doorstep Delivery of Ration scheme

Earlier this month, the Centre had called Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Doorstep delivery of ration scheme- 'jumla' saying that there were enormous scope for leakages. In this regard, Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal once again questioning why the scheme was being stopped during the Corona period.

“It is wrong to stop this plan during the Corona period. Four times in the last three years, the L-G was informed about the cabinet decision of the scheme but he never opposed it. The L-G did not even oppose the notification to implement this scheme in February. He was even aware that the scheme has been approved and was on the verge of implementation," he said.

The Delhi CM had earlier alleged that the Centre was denying free ration to the poor by not approving his scheme.