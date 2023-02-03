Centre Slams Attacks Against Indians By 'extremist Elements' In Australia; Demands Action

The Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the attack on the Indian community residing in Australia by pro-Khalistan elements at Melbourne's Federation Square that took place two days ago, and has strongly raised the issue with the Australia government.

Condemning the attack, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on February 2 that the issue has been raised before Australian authorities by India and strong action has been demanded against such elements.

India demands safety and security of Indian community

Addressing the media, he said, "The incident has been taken up before the Australian authorities and we have raised the concern to them. The Australian authorities have condemned the violence on Indians in Australia and have assured to take proper action and punish those perpetrators, who were involved in the attack."

"We have raised the concern of such attacks by the proscribed terrorist organisations. We have also conveyed our firm rejections to the so-called Khalistani referendum and politically motivated exercises by these extremist elements," he said, adding that the Indian side has requested Australian authorities to ensure safety and security of the Indian community and their properties, who reside in Australia, in the national interest of India.

Further, the Indian government has also requested the Australian government to ensure that the Australian soil shouldn't be used for such extremist activity by any extremist group.

While talking on the vandalism of Hindu temples in Canada, Bagchi reacted by saying that India condemns the vandalisation of Hindu temples in Canada.