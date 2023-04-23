Centre, State Acted In Unison: AAP Responds After Amritpal Singh Arrested In Punjab's Moga

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hailed the close cooperation between the central and state government and stated the collaboration between the two led to the successful arrest of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. The party’s spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also thanked the people who cooperated in making the arrest of fugitive Amritpal Singh possible from Punjab’s Moga. Notably, in a massive development 36 days after the Punjab police began the crackdown on the network of Amritpal Singh in Punjab, he was arrested from a Gurudwara in the Rode village of Moga, Punjab on April 23.

‘Centre, state worked in cooperation in Amritpal’s arrest’: AAP

“The centre and the states should work together on issues concerning the country’s security, they should exchange information, and do intelligence sharing. Only then, action can be taken against such elements. In think, in this specific case (Amritpal Singh), government authorities at all levels worked in unison and thus he was arrested,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP Chief National Spokesperson. He further added, “People from no religion be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian wants the security situation to deteriorate in Punjab. They want peace should prevail, people should be able to do their business, children can engage in learning, etc,” said Bharadwaj and thanked the people for extending their support rising above their ideologies and making the arrest of Amritpal Singh possible.

Did Amritpal have connection in the central govt or the state govt?": Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala raised various questions after fugitive Amritpal Singh's arrest and said, “Who helped the anti-India propagandist and supporter of terrorists, Amritpal Singh escape in the first instance?..., my second question is where was Amritpal in the hiding all these days?, who gave him shelter, where did he live - Are all those forces, not anti- India forces? Number three - who are the accomplices of Amritpal, and why are the CBI, IB, and Punjab not disclosing it? No four, which powers in Pakistan and also elsewhere supporting him, who are the co-conspirators from inside and outside India who are helping Amritpal Singh and what action will govt of India and govt of Punjab take against them, no five - Did Amritpal have connection in the central govt or the state govt?"

Had he been arrested earlier, it would have been better: Union Min Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur expected radical preacher and fugitive Amritpal should have been arrested earlier. He said, "Until when can a fugitive run from the police. Action should be taken against people spreading fear and terror. Punjab took some time (to arrest Amritpal). Had he been arrested earlier, it would have been better."

Amritpal Singh shifted to Dibrugarh jail

Earlier on Sunday (April 23), Punjab police arrested Amritpal Singh from the Rode village in the Moga district of Punjab. He was later taken via a special plane to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, where as many as nine of his associates have also been languishing.

Notably, the Waris De Punjab chief was on run since March 18, when the Punjab police launched a crackdown on him and his supporters. He himself gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar. Following the manhunt for Amritpal, the Waris de Punjab chief was seen in several images and videos using multiple vehicles to elude the police.

The police has already arrested Papalpreet Singh, Amritpal’s aide who was spotted with him on several occasions by the police, as per the CCTV footage. The various charges against the radical preacher Amritpal Singh include spreading disharmony, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

