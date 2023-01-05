Centre Stays Jharkhand Govt's Decision Of Turning Shri Sammed Shikharji Into Tourist Spot

In a big win for the Jain community, the Central government has stayed Jharkhand government's decision to transform the Shri Sammed Shikharji shrine, located at Parasnath Hills, into an ecotourism spot. This comes after the Jain community carried out furious protests in New Delhi and Mumbai over the Jharkhand government's controversial decision.

Earlier today, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav met with members of the Jain community and assured them of preserving and protecting their rights over their religious sites.

#BREAKING | Centre stays Jharkhand government's decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji into an ecotourism spot as Jain community protested against the move.



"Sammed Shikhar falls in the eco-sensitive zone of Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary and Topchanchi Wildlife Sanctuary," the minister tweeted earlier today. "There is a list of prohibited activities that can't take place in and around the designated eco-sensitive area. Restrictions will be followed in letter and spirit."

The Minister even shared an order from the Centre underlining that the Shikharji Parvat Kshetra is the world's most holiest place for the Jain community. "The government recognises its sanctity and significance for the Jain community as well as the nation as large. and reiterates its commitment towards maintaining the same," the order stated.

The Centre has now ordered the strict enforcement of the provisions of clause 7.6.1 of the Management Plan of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary which protects the whole of Parasnath Hill. This plan prohibits the selling of liquor, drugs and other intoxicants, playing loud music or use of loudspeakers. The plan, after its enforcement, will also protect the flora and fauna around the site and preserve the monuments, which otherwise would have been damaged by tourists.

The Jains consider Sammed Shikharji as one of the holiest pilgrimages of their community as 20 of the 24 Tirthankaras among other monks got Moksha there. Speaking to Republic during a protest in the national capital, Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Bansal said, "VHP demands that the pilgrimage should remain as it is and turning it into some ecotourism spot would be an insult to the faith and trust of the devotees."