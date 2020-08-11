Centre Suspends Regular Passenger And Suburban Trains Till Further Notice

Even as the third phase of Unlock is underway, the Centre has continued its restriction on regular passenger and suburban trains till further notice. However, the government has allowed the operation of 230 special trains which are running at present. It has also allowed Mumbai local trains to operate on a limited basis on the request of Maharashtra government.

"Regular passenger & suburban train services continue to remain suspended till further notice. 230 special trains, running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, being run on a limited basis only on requisition of state govt, will continue to run," the Centre said in a statement.

Special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Meanwhile, news agency PTI has reported that the Central Railway is likely to announce special trains for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival after having consulted the Maharashtra government about the same. Quoting an official, PTI reported that the Central Railway had written to the state government seeking its views on running special trains to the Konkan region through Central, Western and Konkan railways.

Director of the state Disaster Management Unit Abhay Yawalkar informed the principal chief operations manager of the Central Railway that special trains may be scheduled for the 10-day festival, which begins on August 22. The number of trains and frequency can be determined based on the demand, he said, adding that a valid confirmed ticket can also serve as an e-pass.

The Maharashtra government has allowed the operation of Mumbai locals in the city for only essential staff as identified by the state. The Western Railway and Central Railway are currently running over 300 services at present from 273 started initially. Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope had earlier remarked that local services cannot be resumed general public as it is 'impossible to maintain social distancing.'

