Centre Tells Delhi HC States & UTs Directed To Implement COVID Norms Strictly Till July 31

The Central Government on Saturday informed the Delhi High Court that all states and UTs had been directed to follow COVID norms strictly even as the battle against the second wave continues. The national directives include topics like wearing of masks, spitting in public places, social distancing, hygiene and frequent sanitization, work from home and staggering of work and business house. Instances of revenge tourism are being seen all over the country, especially in Himachal and Uttarakhand, where people are gathering in large masses and are flouting COVID guidelines.

Maskless tourists flout COVID norms at tourist places

The Centre's affidavit was filed on a suo moto petition which had been initiated by the Delhi HC after a number of images had been circulated of people in various places including marketplaces, not wearing masks and not following other COVID guidelines like social distancing and such. The affidavit apprised the Delhi HC about the Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated June 29 issued under section 10 (2\(1)) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directing state and UT governments to consider the implementation of targeted and prompt actions for COVID-19 management until July 31. The Delhi HC said that there is a need for more strict measures required to be taken in Delhi to prevent the spread of the virus and also issued a notice to the Central and Delhi governments for the filing of a status report.

Delhi's current COVID statistics

As per covid19india.org, Delhi has 792 current active cases, with the total count being 14,35,030. While 88,11,016 vaccine doses have been administered, only 10.3% of the population in Delhi is fully vaccinated and 34.1% of the people have received their first dose. A total number of over 25,000 people in Delhi have had COVID related deaths. An action plan has been prepared by the Delhi government, which is a colour graded action plan as preparation to fight the expected third wave of cases. As per reports, Delhi recorded 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and reported one COVID related death.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)