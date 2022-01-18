Centre Tells West Bengal CM 'Netaji Highly Regarded' Over Republic Day Tableau Row

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "rejection of proposed tableau of West Bengal for the ensuing Republic Day Parade", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh penned down the Centre's reasons to do so. Admitting the central government's reverence to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, Singh reasoned that tableau proposals are chalked out basis a 'transparent' set of guidelines.

Rajnath Singh's written reply holds relevance as the TMC supremo had stated her astonishment over the exclusion of her state's proposed tableau for the Parade on January 26. She urged PM Modi to reconsider the decision and had requested the Centre to 'include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the parade".

'Republic Day celebrations will commence on Netaji's birth anniversary: Rajnath Singh's reply to CM Banerjee

In his letter to CM Banerjee, Defence Min Singh mentioned that PM Modi-led government regarded Netaji highly and observed his birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'. Singh went ahead to state that starting then, Republic Day celebrations will commence on Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23 and conclude on February 3.

The Defence Minister detailed that the process to choose tableaux for the Republic Day parade is in adherence to a set of directives and acceptance by a committee comprising professionals from art, culture, architecture, music and dance amongst others who examine design proposals sent in by states and Union Territories. It is the Subject Expert Committee that selects the tableaux, Singh mentioned in the letter.

In addition, reports suggest that Netaji's idol has already been placed for the Republic Day Parade in the Centre's tableaux.

Recently, the Subject Expert Committee rejected the tableau proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal after due process and due deliberations. Therefore, the states' respective Chief Ministers wrote to the Centre expressing concerns over the rejection of their state’s tableau. Further, Rajnath Singh stated that he hoped his justification would reason out West Bengal's concerns and invited CM Banerjee to join the Republic Day Parade and celebrations.

How do states'/UTs' Republic Day tableau proposals get shortlisted?

Typically, it is the Defence Ministry that sends out invites to states, Union Territories and other constitutional authorities to propose their artwork. In 2021, the shortlisting of states, UTs began in October while the proposals were submitted by September. Reports suggest that the theme for upcoming Republic Day celebrations is 75 years of Independence from India from the British Raj.

On January 17, the West Bengal Chief Minister had said that the proposed tableau was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications and urged the Centre to reconsider.

"The proposed tableau was commemorating the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ad his INA on his 125th birth anniversary year and was carrying portraits of some of some of the most illustrious sons and daughters of this country - Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Sri Aurobindo, Matangini Hazra, Nazrul, Birsa Munda and many patriots," the letter read.

Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's family responds

Speaking to Republic TV earlier today, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose snubbed all linkages of Netaji and politics. He stated that it was lowly of political parties to use freedom fighters of his repute as baits ahead of elections and especially during Republic Day of India.

"West Bengal tableau could be a part of the Centre's tableaux. Netaji is supported across the country who united all communities. If the Odisha government wanted to contribute even that should be allowed," Chandra Kumar Bose said.

"I think the central government should welcome it to project Netaji's ideology. This kind of controversy should not have erupted while commemorating a freedom fighter like Netaji," he added.