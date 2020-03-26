The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Centre To Allow Doorstep Delivery Of Medicines/drugs To People Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

General News

The government of India will allow doorstep delivery of medicines and drugs to people in view of the three-week nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

The Government of India will allow doorstep delivery of medicines and drugs to people in view of the three-week nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The notification in this regard will be published soon in the Gazette of India. Already, certain states have committed to avail people of necessary items like food and medicines through doorstep delivery.

READ | WB CM Banerjee Says Police Will Be Responsible To Deliver Food At Doorsteps Amid Lockdown

Bengal police to provide doorstep delivery

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that police will take responsibility to deliver food at doorsteps and it will be monitored by District Magistrates and Police Superintendents. She also said that there is a need to ensure that there is no scarcity of food in the wake of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

READ | BIG: UP Govt To Deliver Essentials To Doorsteps During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

Action in UP

Assuring the people of Uttar Pradesh that there is no need to panic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that vegetables, milk, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to houses of people from Wednesday. The state government will encourage home delivery by hotels and restaurants, but will ensure people to not gather at these places.

READ | Essentials Items To Be Delivered At Doorsteps In Mangaluru: MP

J&K deliberates on such plan

The Jammu and Kashmir government too is considering doorstep ration distribution to the consumers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan said on Sunday. In this regard, the advisor directed all the deputy commissioners to work out a plan for doorstep distribution of ration and other essential commodities to the consumers so that long queues and large gatherings at ration depots could be avoided.

(With PTI inputs) (PTI photo)

READ | J-K Govt Considering Doorstep Ration Distribution Amid Coronavirus Scare

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
chiranjeevi
CHIRANJEEVI'S SELFIE WITH MOM
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES