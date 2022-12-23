Centre To Carry Out Mock Drill To Test Emergency Preparedness For COVID-19 Across India

Last Updated:

The Central government has planned to organise a mock drill to test the preparedness for COVID-19 across India. Health Minister Mandaviya will also be present.

COVID-19

The Central government has planned to organise a mock drill to test the preparedness for COVID-19 across the country. The drill will be carried out on December 27 in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"A mock drill for an emergency response to deal with COVID-19 cases will be conducted at hospitals across the country on Tuesday, 27th December, the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also be participating in the Mock drill,” sources said per ANI. 

The drill is being organised amid fresh fear of a new outbreak in the country owing to the new BF.7 variant, which has caused widespread deaths in China along with the US, the UK, Belgium, France, Germany and Denmark. India has also reported six confirmed cases of the BF.7 variant as of December 23. As crucial measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Health Ministry has advised states and Union Territories to increase genome sequencing for early tracking of the virus.  

Directions by Centre

The Central government has issued guidelines to avoid another wave of the pandemic by advising to avoid public gatherings, wear face masks and follow other COVID-appropriate behaviour. The Health Ministry directed the states to focus on 'Test-Track-Treat and Vaccination' and has advised the public to get adminstered with the booster dose and precaution dose for the elderly. During a high-level meeting on COVID-19 on December 22, PM Narendra Modi also advised against being complacent while taking stock of the preparedness across the country. 

He stressed the need for a solid COVID infrastructure with a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. PM Modi further advised the states to ensure operational readiness of hospitals, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and staff. As an additional measure, the government has ordered random screening of 2% of passengers at international airports.

