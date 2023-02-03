Centre To Clear 5 Names Recommended For Supreme Court Judges

The Supreme Court on January 3 was assured by the Centre that the Collegium’s recommendation for the appointment of five judges in the apex court will be cleared shortly.

Justices S. K. Kaul and A. S. Oka's bench heard from Attorney General R. Venkataramani that a warrant of appointments for these five individuals is anticipated soon.

The bench said that "it is a very, very severe concern" that the Centre is taking so long to approve recommendations for the transfer of high court justices.

“Don’t make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable,” the bench said.

A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul added that the transfer is a “serious issue.”

Follow - up hearing on Feb 13

The apex court, which was deliberating on a case involving the Centre's alleged inaction in approving names suggested by the Collegium for appointment as judges to the Supreme Court and high courts, has scheduled a follow-up hearing for February 13th.

The Collegium recommended five judges for elevation to the Supreme Court on December 13 of last year namely, Pankaj Mithal of the Rajasthan High Court, Sanjay Karol of the Patna High Court, P V Sanjay Kumar of the Manipur High Court, Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Patna High Court, and Manoj Misra of the Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court further warned the Centre that these delays might lead to administrative actions which may not be palpable.