Centre To Confer 939 Police Medals, Including 189 Gallantry Awards On Eve Of Republic Day

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Union government on Tuesday announced a total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry for personnel of various central and state police forces. The list was published by the Union Home Ministry and it includes names of personnel who have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry, President's police medal for distinguished service as well as police medal for meritorious service.

The 189 gallantry awards that have been announced include 134 personnel who are being awarded for their heroic actions in the Jammu and Kashmir region while 47 others will be awarded for their bravery in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas. One personnel will be awarded for displaying similar bravery in the northeast region, PTI reported citing a Union Home Ministry spokesperson.

The highest number of bravery medals - 115 have been awarded to the Jammu and Kashmir Police later followed by 30 to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). In addition, 10 medals have been awarded to the Chhattisgarh Police, nine to the Odisha Police, seven to the Maharashtra Police, three each to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Two medals have been awarded to the Border Security Force (BSF), among others. Moreover, 88 personnel have been awarded the distinguished service medal while 662 have been given the meritorious service medal, reported PTI.

Gallantry Awards 2021

Earlier in November, President Ram Nath Kovind had presented Gallantry Awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the awards ceremony, President Kovind accorded several gallantry awards like the Shaurya Chakra, Kirti Chakra and the Vir Chakra. The Vir Chakra was conferred to Balakot Airstrike hero Indian Air Force Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman. Apart from Abhinandan Varthaman, President Kovind accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) to Naib Subedar Sombir for killing an A++ category terrorist during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The award was received by Naib Subedar Sombir's wife and mother.

In addition, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was also accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously). Major Dhoundiyal played a role in an operation wherein forces had neutralised five terrorists and recovered 200 kg of explosive material during the operation. The award was received by Major Dhoundiyal’s wife Lieutenant Nitika Kaul and mother Saroj Dhoundiyal. Major Dhoundiyal was martyred in the February 2019 encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, President Ram Nath Kovind accorded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra (posthumously) to Sapper Prakash Jadhav from the Corps of Engineers. The Kirti Chakra was received by Sapper Prakash Jadhav's wife and mother. Sapper Jadhav had neutralised terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir.