Centre To Continue Fund Release For MGNREGA Scheme; ₹63,793 Cr Utilised

On Saturday, the central government announced that it has committed to continue releasing funds for wage and material payments to properly implement the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

The statement released by the centre further added that more than ₹63,793 crore has been given for the scheme's implementation in states and Union Territories until now for the current fiscal. It further added that there has been an increase of more than 18 per cent in the allocation of funds this year as compared to last year.

More than 222 billion person-days of wages have been generated so far this year, as per the press release. During the current fiscal year, more than 6 crore households have gained wage employment. As per the government's data, more than Rs. 63,793 crore funds have been released for the implementation of the scheme in the states and UTs. Morever, around Rs 8,921 crore is still available for use, and this can meet the wage liability concerning the current demand.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance was asked to provide more funds whenever they are needed. According to a statement from the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of Finance gave ₹50,000 crore in additional money for the scheme, over and beyond the budget estimate in the previous financial year.

Unemployment benefits will be given to beneficiaries who have requested a job but have not been provided work within 15 days of their request. All other demands for work in which the beneficiary has already worked for 100 days in the current fiscal year or who has demanded work but died within 15 days of the date of the demand for work are ineligible for unemployment benefits, the release said.

The category-based salary payment system has been implemented for the current fiscal year to appropriately reflect the ground flow of funds to various demographic groups. It is now being streamlined. MGNREGA guarantees at least 100 days of paid work in proportion to a household's demand in a rural area.

