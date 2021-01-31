Centre To Decide On Guidelines For OTT Platforms; I&B Min Javadekar Highlights Complaints

Amid controversies surrounding the content on Over-the-Top platforms, the Government is coming up with a set of guidelines for the filmmakers. Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar cited the multiple complaints received on the platform to highlight the content not coming under the purview of the various acts. The Ministry now announced that the government will release a detailed protocol in this matter soon.

READ: Master Release On OTT Platform After 16 Days Of Run Upsets Theatre Owners

I&B Ministry on guidelines for OTT platforms

In a presss conference, Javadekar said, “We've received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films & serials released on OTT platforms & digital newspapers don't come under purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board."

We've received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films & serials released on OTT platforms &digital newspapers don't come under purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board: Union Min Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/irMrymxfan — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

"Very soon a decision on OTT will be made, guidelines will be implemented. Earlier there was no guidelines no censor board nothing. Now we have decided to make a decision on it," he added.

READ: Filmyzilla Leaks Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'The White Tiger' Post OTT Release

The decision came in the wake of the web series Tandav facing intense criticism across the nation. Not just did the Chief Ministers of various states and national leaders react to it, numerous FIRs were filed against the makers too. The show was under fire for hurting religious sentiments, through scenes were deities were allegedly insulted.

The matter also reached the Supreme Court, which refused to grant the team protection from arrest, while pulling the makers up for hurting sentiments. The court urged the makers to approach the high court for anticipatory bail and quashing of the FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of web series, Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Mehra, the show's writer Gaurav Solanki and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are under fire.

Earlier, on November 11, the Centre had issued a notification bringing online films, audio-visual programmes and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on November 9 which has been signed by the President, the content made available by online providers such as Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar etc will also come under the ministry. With this, the I&B Ministry has the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.

Minister Javadekar also announced on Sunday that cinema halls will now be allowed to operate as per 100 per cent capacity from February 1, and termed it as a ‘good news’ for cinema lovers. He stated that the notification has already been issued and will soon be available on the Ministry’s official website.

Theatres had been permitted to run with only 50 per cent capacity in most states, since the cinema halls were opened for the public in the ‘unlock’ phase.

READ: Alarming To Hold Actors Accountable For Fictional Roles: Artists On SC’s 'Tandav' Decision

READ: Saif's Mother Sharmila Tagore Worried Amid 'Tandav' Row, Concerned About Family Securit