Centre To Form Panel Of Experts To Probe Pegasus 'snooping' Issue; SC Affidavit Accessed

After vociferous demand from the opposition, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it will set up a committee of experts to probe the Pegasus 'snooping' row. A division bench of CJI NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant was hearing petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma, CPI MP John Brittas, Association for Democratic Reforms founder Jagdeep Chhokar, Narendra Mishra, three journalists and the Editors Guild of India. In an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday, the Centre categorically rubbished all allegations citing that the pleas are based on unsubstantiated media reports.

During the previous hearing, the CJI had observed, "Any of the petitioners who are interested in the matter and saying things in newspapers, we expect they will answer our queries through a proper debate in the court hall and not outside. If you want to say anything ins social media, Twitter etc., it is your call. But if a debate is going on here, please answer here. Have some respect for the system".

Earlier, CJI Ramana questioned the petitioners, "No doubt, the allegations are serious, if the reports are true. Almost two years back, in May 2019, these reports came to light. I don't know if any effort was taken".

The Pegasus row

The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. As per media reports, the Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government. The database also allegedly contained the numbers of activists who are accused and incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Making a statement on this issue in Rajya Sabha on July 22, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "A highly sensational story was published by a web portal on the 18th July 2021. Many over-the-top allegations have been made around this story. Honourable Chairman Sir, the press reports have appeared a day before the Monsoon session of Parliament. This cannot be a coincidence, honourable Chairman Sir. In the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports had no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties including in the Supreme Court." On August 9, the Ministry of Defence clarified that it has done any transaction with the NSO Group.