Centre To Grant Insurance Coverage Of Community Volunteers In Disaster Response: Amit Shah

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 17th formation day of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah focused on key issues arising during urgent times. Crediting the NDRF and SDRF, Amit Shah said the forces have worked to change the history of disaster management of the country in 17 years and has linked the sensitivity of the entire country with disaster management. Notably, the Home Minister talked about the 'Aapda Mitra' initiative.

"Aapda Mitra has been launched on a pilot basis in 30 flood prone districts in 25 states. 5500 Aapda Mitras and Aapda Sakhis have been added to this. Now we are going to implement Aapda Mitra Yojana in 350 districts affected by the disaster," added Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The insurance coverage of all community volunteers in disaster response (Aapda Mitra), NDMA will be provided by the government: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the 17th foundation day celebrations of the National Disaster Management Authority pic.twitter.com/itGvmcY0YU — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Amit Shah on quick response during disasters

While speaking further on how to respond during disaster times to ensure safety, the Home Minister said that no matter how quickly NDMA comes for the rescue, the first response within seconds can only come from the on-spot public. "It is necessary to prepare the public for disaster," added Shah. He also said that only disaster-friendly people can only properly respond to disasters from village to village. "Those who want to work for social cause and other people will participate in this mission," said Amit Shah.

17th Formation Day of National Disaster Management Authority

With the theme of cascading effects of disaster events for this year’s formation day in the Himalayan region, an official release issued on Monday mentioning Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, to deliver the valedictory address on occasion. A technical session was seen with prominent experts holding discussions on cascading effects of disaster events in the Himalayan region in the country, including landslides, cloudbursts, earthquakes and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), the release said.

The NDMA, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the apex body for disaster management in India. Setting up the NDMA and the creation of an enabling environment for institutional mechanisms at the state and district levels is mandated by the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The NDMA is mandated to lay down policies, plans and guidelines for disaster management. India envisions the development of an ethos of prevention, mitigation, preparedness and response, added the release.

(With agency inputs)

Image: ANI