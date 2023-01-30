Centre To Hold Crucial All-party Meet Today Ahead Of Union Budget 2023-24 Session

Ahead of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, the central government will convene a crucial all-party meeting which will be held today in New Delhi.

The meeting has been called by the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi where the government is likely to seek cooperation from the Opposition for a smooth running of the Parliament. As per sources, during the meeting, the Opposition parties are likely to raise issues concerning them that they intend to raise in the Parliament. Following this, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will be held later today in order to strategise floor cooperation.

Budget Session 2023-2024

The Budget Session with the government's heavy financial agenda will be held in two parts. The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament following which the Economic Survey will be tabled.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget as it will be to be the last full Budget of the Modi-led central government as the next Lok Sabha election is due in April-May of 2024.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13. The second part will begin on March 13 and will continue till April 6.