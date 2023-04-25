Centre To Hold International Summit On Medical Travel To Promote Export Of Healthcare Services

The Centre is going to hold an international summit over the next two days on medical travel to promote the export of healthcare services and reduce disparities in their availability.

Health ministers and other officials from 10 countries and around 500 business delegates from more than 70 countries are expected to participate in the two-day event which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video message on Wednesday.

The event aims to showcase India's strength in the field of medical value travel and as an exporter of healthcare workforce providing value-based healthcare services and its emergence as a major hub for world-class healthcare and wellness services, health ministry officials said.

This event will stress on the importance of global collaborations for a global health architecture and universal health coverage, the ministry said.

The Union Health Ministry in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has co-branded the 6th edition of 'One Earth One Health, Advantage Healthcare India 2023' with India acting as G20 president.

The event, going to be held at Pragati Maidan, is in consonance with India's G20 Presidency theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and is appropriately named, the government said.

This summit will witness 125 exhibitors and around 500 hosted foreign delegates from 70 countries from Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, SAARC and ASEAN.

The summit will also see panel discussions among experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of AYUSH, top players from health industry, and startups.