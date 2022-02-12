Centre To Hold Meeting With Telangana, AP Govts On Feb 17 To Discuss Bifurcation Issues

The Centre is set to hold discussions with the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments over the bifurcation issues, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has therefore invited the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to participate in the discussions. It will be held in the Dispute Resolution Sub Committee that is scheduled for February 17. Pending issues arising out of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014 are likely to be discussed.

Meanwhile, a committee under the Chairmanship of Joint Secretary (CS), Ministry of Home Affairs is set to carry out the preparatory work and recommend practical ways to resolve the bilateral issues between the two states. It is the first meeting of the Sub Committee. This will be held via video conference, reported ANI.

Among the issues that will be discussed, include Special Category Status, Division of AP State Finance Corporation, settlement of power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, removal of an anomaly in taxation matters, division of cash balance and bank deposits.

Other issues include discussion over cash credit by Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APSCSCL) and Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSCL), resource gap, development grant for 7 backward districts of the State covering Rayalaseema and north coastal region and tax incentives.

Back in 2021, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had raised the issues of Polavaram, Special Category Status and other promises that were made during the state bifurcation at the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting. The CM has sought the Centre's help in keeping up the promises made during State division, those in the Act and those issued in the Parliament.

Jagan Reddy meets PM Modi

In addition, CM Reddy had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein they had discussed the issue of privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant, Polavaram project, and financial aid, sources had reported at the time. The state has been witnessing long-standing protests against the Centre's move to privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. On July 8, the central government decided to appoint financial, legal, and technical advisors for fastening the process of privatization. In 2021, Reddy wrote two letters to PM Modi offering various suggestions to revive the facility. He had stated that the disinvestment of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) was a 'matter of great concern' for the people of Andhra and pointed out that the steel plant was associated with the emotions of the people of the state. The privatization of RINL and VSP was given a nod by the Union Cabinet in February 2021, after the CCEA gave approval for 100% strategic privatization of the steel-maker for the next fiscal.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI