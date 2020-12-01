Centre To Hold Talks With Bhartiya Kisan Union-led Delegation At 7pm Today

The Central Government on Tuesday invited the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) delegation led by Rakesh Tikait to hold talks with Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar at 7 pm at Krishi Bhawan. Confirming the meeting, BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait revealed that unlike the first delegation which mainly represented farmers from Punjab, the second delegation will be represented by the BKU and unions from across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and many more states.

"The delegation that has gone there is from Punjab. The second delegation which will go will be us, from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and the All India Union which will have another meeting with the Agriculture Minister at 7 pm today. A lot of us will be present during that meeting," said BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait to news agency ANI.

Talks with farmers underway

As per sources, the Centre gave a detailed presentation to the farmers' associations during the third round of talks to clear the air about the three agrarian laws on Tuesday. At present, the meeting between farmers' leaders and the Union government is underway at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and MoS Commerce Som Parkash are representing the NDA government during the deliberations. Sources added that the Centre assured the farmers that the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system will continue.

Read: Centre Assures Farmer Unions On Continuity Of APMC & MSP; Committee Can Be Formed: Sources

Read: Netas Hijack Farmers' Protest; Congress Accused Of Rumourmongering; Bhim Army Chief Enters

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. The protesting farmers have raised concerns about the applicability of MSP and damage to the Mandi system besides seeking a repeal of these laws.

Read: Punjab Farmers Sold More Paddy At Higher MSP Than Last Year: Union Minister Javadekar On Opposition To New Farm Laws

Read: 'Real Enemies Of Punjab': Congress MP Slams Miscreants 'ruining Farmers' Fight' In Delhi