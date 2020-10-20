COVID-19: Centre To Import 1 Lakh MT Of Medical Oxgyen, Anticipating Surge During Winters

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday announced that the Centre was importing 1,00,000 metric tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen as a "precautionary measure" against a possible surge of cases amid the pandemic and the winter season. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, said that the move was being done to ensure an adequate stock against any "anticipated surge" in the COVID-19 cases.

"The health ministry has initiated the process for importing of 1,00,000 MT of LMO. This is being done to ensure adequate stock and to address any anticipated surge in COVID19 cases. As a means of abundant precaution, building oxygen generation capacity within hospitals (generate and supply ). The government is installing PSA Plants in hospitals. Atleast 246 PSA plants are being put in 18 State / UTs in the 1st phase and 67 at various stages of completion. About 150 PSA plants will be upgraded in 30 State / UTs in the 2nd phase," Rajesh Bhushan said.

Read: Bangladesh Invites PM Modi To Attend 50th Anniversary Of Its Independence, On March 26

Read: PM Modi Asks Nation To Not Let The Guard Down, Says 'lockdown Is Gone But Virus Has Not'

"As on September 1, 2020, a total of 43,022 COVID-19 patients were on oxygen support. This went up to 75,098 in the September third week and then it started declining and presently stands at around 57,000. The installed capacity and daily supply of oxygen is much higher than this," Bhushan added.

"In the last 10 months, there has never been any scarcity of medical oxygen in the country. We have taken proactive steps to augment oxygen supply. The Health Ministry created an adequate number of Oxygen Supported Beds, ICU Beds and Ventilators. The number of beds containing oxygen has increased from 57,000 to over 2 lakh. Oxygen has been provided in more than 390 hospitals," he said adding that the peak consumption of medical oxygen in India happened in the week between September 9-15, 2020.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to maintain caution amid the festive season and to keep their guards up. 'Our lives are slowly going back to normal but we do not have to forget that even if the lockdown is gone, the virus has not gone," said PM Modi.

(With Agency Inputs; Image Credits- ANI)

Read: PM Modi Warns Citizens Against Complacency In Fight Against COVID-19 Ahead Of Festivals

Read: PM Modi To Address The Nation At 6 Pm; Says 'will Be Sharing Message, Definitely Join'