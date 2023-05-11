Centre To Investigate Claims Of WhatsApp's Privacy Breach

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announced on Wednesday, May 10, that the government will investigate the claims that WhatsApp accessed the microphones of smartphone users while phones were not in use.

In a tweet, the minister said the Centre will examine the alleged breach of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is being readied.

This comes after Foad Dabiri, an engineering director at Twitter, took to the micro-blogging site to call out WhatsApp for using the microphone on his device while he was asleep.

Replying to Dabiri's tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "This is an unacceptable breach and violation of privacy."

"We will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection bill is being readied," he added.

The engineer working with Twitter shared screenshots of his phone, which showed WhatsApp accessing and using his handset's microphone at various times, even as he was asleep.

WhatsApp response

WhatsApp responded to the allegation, saying that its officials got in touch with Twitter engineer Foad Dabiri, who made the claims of a privacy breach.

Over the last 24 hours we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp.



The tech giant claimed that the problem is likely to have occurred because of a bug in Android.



Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to Dabiri’s tweet, saying, "Trust nothing, not even nothing."