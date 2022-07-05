Centre To Issue Rs 250 Coin To Commemorate 250th Birth Anniversary Of Raja Ram Mohan Roy

As a part of the Centre's year-long celebrations of the 250th anniversary of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the Government of India (GOI) has decided to issue a coin of Rs 250 denomination which will later come to force, stated an official government gazette.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on July 4, Monday, the central government exercising its power conferred by clauses (d) and (e) of sub-section 2 of Section 24 of the Coinage Act 2011 has already placed the order with specific dimensions, composition, title, design, and weight.

Speaking about the details of the coin, it will be around 44 millimetres in diameter with a composition of 50% silver, 40% copper, and 5% nickel and zinc each.

Coming on its design, the face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with 'Satyamev Jayate' inscribed below in Hindu and the word 'Bharat' inscribed in Devnagri script on the left side while the word 'India' in English on the right.

The side of the coin will also bear the '₹' symbol and denominational value of Rs 250 in international numerals below the Lion Capitol.

On the other side of the coin, there will be an image of Raja Ram Mohan Roy in the centre with the inscription of '250th Birth Anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy' in Devnagari and English scripts on the upper and lower periphery of the coin respectively.

The coin will weigh around 35 grams.

Who is Raja Ram Mohan Roy?

Born on May 22, 1772, Raja Ram Mohan Roy was an Indian reformer and the founder of the Brahmo Sabha in 1828. He was behind the famous social-religious reform movement in the Indian subcontinent. Ram Mohan Roy was also apparent in various fields including politics, public administration, education, and religion.

Also, he was known for his efforts to abolish the practices of 'Sati' and child marriage and was considered to be the "Father of the Bengal Renaissance".

Image: Twitter/@INCIndia